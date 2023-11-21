Marpai Inc (MRAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) has increased by 27.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 81.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Marpai (NASDAQ: MRAI ) stock is heading higher on Friday after the healthcare company announced changes to its leadership team. First off, Marpai announced that current Board of Directors member Damien Lamendola is taking over as the CEO of the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marpai Inc (MRAI) is $6.00, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for MRAI is 5.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on November 21, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

MRAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Marpai Inc (MRAI) has seen a 81.09% increase in the past week, with a 110.65% rise in the past month, and a 9.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.66% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 110.65% for MRAI’s stock, with a -45.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRAI Trading at 88.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.07%, as shares surge +106.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI rose by +75.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5790. In addition, Marpai Inc saw -59.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from EITAN YARON, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Nov 17. After this action, EITAN YARON now owns 341,454 shares of Marpai Inc, valued at $123,000 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc, purchase 42,000 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 264,047 shares at $32,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc stands at -108.74. The total capital return value is set at -121.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -126.29. Equity return is now at value -1359.59, with -105.73 for asset returns.

Based on Marpai Inc (MRAI), the company’s capital structure generated 99.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marpai Inc (MRAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.