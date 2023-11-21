Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.79relation to previous closing price of 5.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November.

Is It Worth Investing in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is 27.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRVI is -0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) is $9.11, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for MRVI is 108.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. On November 21, 2023, MRVI’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

MRVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a -28.65% drop in the past month, and a -54.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for MRVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.89% for MRVI stock, with a simple moving average of -58.17% for the last 200 days.

MRVI Trading at -37.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc saw -65.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.