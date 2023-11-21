Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) is 93.33x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for MSS is 2.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On November 21, 2023, MSS’s average trading volume was 707.57K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MSS) stock’s latest price update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)’s stock price has dropped by -14.72 in relation to previous closing price of 9.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

MSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.53% for MSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for MSS’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -14.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.