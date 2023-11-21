Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, however, the company has experienced a 30.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LYT is 37.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYT on November 21, 2023 was 435.32K shares.

LYT’s Market Performance

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has seen a 30.29% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -57.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.51% for LYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for LYT’s stock, with a -66.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYT Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +30.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1393. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -71.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stands at -12.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.99.

Based on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.88. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.