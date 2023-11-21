Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is 20.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOW is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) is $233.82, which is $29.54 above the current market price. The public float for LOW is 576.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On November 21, 2023, LOW’s average trading volume was 2.69M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 203.70, but the company has seen a 5.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Lowe’s (LOW) third-quarter performance will likely show the impacts of a challenging operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures and foreign currency headwinds.

LOW’s Market Performance

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.32% gain in the past month and a -9.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $194 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.97. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.