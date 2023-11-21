Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc’s (LIND) Stock: A 14.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has gone up by 22.15% for the week, with a 22.15% rise in the past month and a -26.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.03% for LIND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.52% for LIND’s stock, with a -19.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) by analysts is $13.25, which is $5.75 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 35.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LIND was 337.59K shares.

LIND) stock’s latest price update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND)’s stock price has dropped by -8.48 in relation to previous closing price of 8.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Craig Felenstein – CFO Sven-Olof Lindblad – Founder, CEO and Co-Chair Conference Call Participants Steve Wieczynski – Stifel Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lindblad Expeditions Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results. My name is Chach, and I’ll be the coordinator for your call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIND stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LIND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIND in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIND Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +22.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 15,265 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jul 28. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,858,293 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, valued at $183,940 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, sale 2,850 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,673,558 shares at $34,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.