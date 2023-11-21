Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LBTYK stock has gone down by -2.33%, with a monthly decline of -5.00% and a quarterly plunge of -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for LBTYK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBTYK is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBTYK is $25.68, which is $8.99 above the current price. The public float for LBTYK is 192.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYK on November 21, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

LBTYK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) has decreased by -4.45 when compared to last closing price of 17.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Liberty Global’s price rises will kick-in in the second half of the year. Share buybacks are accelerating and extremely accretive at current prices. The share prices can return a 30% CAGR (or much more) to patient investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.01. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from CURTIS MIRANDA, who sale 31,200 shares at the price of $16.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, CURTIS MIRANDA now owns 99,699 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $505,312 using the latest closing price.

ROMRELL LARRY E, the Director of Liberty Global plc, sale 26,000 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that ROMRELL LARRY E is holding 28,209 shares at $456,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+25.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global plc stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value -23.74, with -12.33 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), the company’s capital structure generated 69.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 36.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.