Leslies Inc (LESL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has plunged by -0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 5.74, but the company has seen a 22.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Leslie’s, a pool accessories retailer, had an IPO in 2020 but has seen a stock crash as the pandemic-boosted market has subsided. I believe that investors have limited visibility into Leslie’s long-term financials – after a few quarters, the company should have normalized comparison figures, giving better visibility. The stock seems to be priced for a mostly poor organic growth, which is mostly in line with my baseline.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LESL is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LESL is $7.72, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 177.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.60% of that float. The average trading volume for LESL on November 21, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL’s stock has seen a 22.37% increase for the week, with a 4.98% rise in the past month and a -11.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for Leslies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.36% for LESL’s stock, with a -34.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +22.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -53.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leslies Inc (LESL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.