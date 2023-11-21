Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39relation to previous closing price of 33.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-19 that If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason.

Is It Worth Investing in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is above average at 13.96x. The 36-month beta value for KHC is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KHC is $37.72, which is $3.93 above than the current price. The public float for KHC is 1.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of KHC on November 21, 2023 was 7.82M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has seen a 1.65% increase in the past week, with a 7.92% rise in the past month, and a 1.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for KHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for KHC’s stock, with a -6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $40 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, Kraft Heinz Co saw -17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from Garlati Vince, who sale 22,969 shares at the price of $33.56 back on Aug 17. After this action, Garlati Vince now owns 74,832 shares of Kraft Heinz Co, valued at $770,948 using the latest closing price.

La Lande Rashida, the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of Kraft Heinz Co, sale 10,994 shares at $33.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that La Lande Rashida is holding 165,268 shares at $368,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraft Heinz Co stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.13, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.