Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, KIM stock has gone up by 7.05%, with a monthly gain of 12.69% and a quarterly surge of 1.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Kimco Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for KIM’s stock, with a -1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KIM is $21.53, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 606.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for KIM on November 21, 2023 was 4.96M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has surged by 0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 18.80, but the company has seen a 7.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that One reader asked me to write an article on where to invest $10,000 in REITs right now and keep the share price between $10 and $20. So, here’s my reply, with an article on five REITs trading under $20 per share. The importance of diversification and personal preferences in constructing a stock portfolio is emphasized.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.