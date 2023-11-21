JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by analysts is $170.63, which is $17.33 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of JPM was 9.23M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.31 in relation to its previous close of 152.82. However, the company has experienced a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $153.29, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM’s stock has risen by 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.23% and a quarterly rise of 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.80% for JPM’s stock, with a 7.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $140 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.15. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.