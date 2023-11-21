Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) Stock: A 8.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a 12.64% increase in the past week, with a 6.96% gain in the past month, and a -12.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for JOBY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.52% for JOBY’s stock, with a 1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17.

The public float for JOBY is 381.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on November 21, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Flying car stocks have great potential for investors. In addition to being growth stocks in their own right, these companies are making disruptive changes to aviation and paving the way for new modes of transportation that will offer diverse opportunities to passengers.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 83.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Field Matthew, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Nov 06. After this action, Field Matthew now owns 203,978 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $126,420 using the latest closing price.

Allison Eric, the Head of Product of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 26,932 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Allison Eric is holding 364,892 shares at $165,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.