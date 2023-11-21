INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. However, the company has seen a -21.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INVO is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) is $2.00, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 2.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.80% of that float. On November 21, 2023, INVO’s average trading volume was 3.71M shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO’s stock has seen a -21.25% decrease for the week, with a -19.76% drop in the past month and a 10.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.27% for INVO Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.57% for INVO’s stock, with a -68.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at 56.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.56%, as shares surge +14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -21.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4219. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -79.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1061.05, with -72.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.