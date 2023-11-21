Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IVP is 4.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IVP on November 21, 2023 was 279.88K shares.

IVP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) has increased by 18.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that There was just one pricing this past week, which was excluded from our IPO stats, while holdover biotech Adlai Nortye did not get done. Filing activity reached a six-month high in August, and six issuers filed to raise $100 million or more, the most since January. Veterinary hospital operator Inspire Veterinary Partners priced at the low end to raise $6 million at a $41 million market cap.

IVP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.92% for IVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.84% for IVP’s stock, with a -55.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVP Trading at -47.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.14%, as shares sank -38.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVP rose by +3.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7512. In addition, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. saw -81.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVP starting from Keiser Charles Stith, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Nov 17. After this action, Keiser Charles Stith now owns 24,528 shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc., valued at $911 using the latest closing price.

Thomas-Mackey Erinn, the Director of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc., purchase 5,600 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Thomas-Mackey Erinn is holding 5,600 shares at $2,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.