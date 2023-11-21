Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.26 compared to its previous closing price of 16.11. However, the company has seen a 1.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16, 2023.:

Is It Worth Investing in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMGN is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMGN is $22.73, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 259.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.65% of that float. The average trading volume for IMGN on November 21, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN stock saw an increase of 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.58% and a quarterly increase of -9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for IMGN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.16% for the last 200 days.

IMGN Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +19.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 201.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Coen Stacy Ann, who sale 78,223 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 17. After this action, Coen Stacy Ann now owns 36,966 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $1,255,479 using the latest closing price.

Coen Stacy Ann, the SVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Immunogen, Inc., sale 4,100 shares at $16.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Coen Stacy Ann is holding 36,966 shares at $65,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -19.88, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.