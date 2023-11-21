Illumina Inc (ILMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Illumina Inc (ILMN) by analysts is $136.31, which is $38.7 above the current market price. The public float for ILMN is 158.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ILMN was 2.01M shares.

The stock price of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has surged by 3.49 when compared to previous closing price of 94.32, but the company has seen a 5.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Illumina (ILMN) introduces a new initiative to drive more equitable access to genomics globally.

ILMN’s Market Performance

Illumina Inc (ILMN) has experienced a 5.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.41% drop in the past month, and a -40.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for ILMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.07% for ILMN stock, with a simple moving average of -46.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ILMN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ILMN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ILMN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $120 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ILMN Trading at -21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILMN rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.25. In addition, Illumina Inc saw -51.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILMN starting from Hoyt Aimee L, who sale 315 shares at the price of $112.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, Hoyt Aimee L now owns 8,314 shares of Illumina Inc, valued at $35,545 using the latest closing price.

TOUSI SUSAN H, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Illumina Inc, sale 500 shares at $167.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that TOUSI SUSAN H is holding 45,524 shares at $83,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+64.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illumina Inc stands at -96.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.97. Equity return is now at value -17.82, with -10.52 for asset returns.

Based on Illumina Inc (ILMN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 29.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Illumina Inc (ILMN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.