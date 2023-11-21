ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 22.19. However, the company has seen a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Despite concerns related to higher restructuring costs, Zacks Foreign Bank industry stocks like Mitsubishi (MUFG), ICICI Bank (IBN) and UBS will benefit from higher rates.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is 16.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $28.67, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On November 21, 2023, IBN’s average trading volume was 4.32M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month, and a -2.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.14% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.