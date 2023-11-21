Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 307.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that The Q3 earnings cycle is winding down, with most companies already unveiling quarterly results. The cycle has primarily been better-than-expected, helping to keep sentiment in check and drive the market higher.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is 19.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is $330.02, which is $21.83 above the current market price. The public float for HD is 997.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On November 21, 2023, HD’s average trading volume was 2.93M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD’s stock has seen a 6.98% increase for the week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month and a -5.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for Home Depot, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.82% for HD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $303 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.41. In addition, Home Depot, Inc. saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Scardino Kimberly R, who sale 1,375 shares at the price of $306.51 back on Nov 15. After this action, Scardino Kimberly R now owns 6,744 shares of Home Depot, Inc., valued at $421,451 using the latest closing price.

McPhail Richard V, the EVP & CFO of Home Depot, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $332.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that McPhail Richard V is holding 37,048 shares at $664,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 1151.32, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.