HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) has gone down by -84.41% for the week, with a -85.52% drop in the past month and a -85.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 69.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.52% for HNRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -83.59% for HNRA’s stock, with a -84.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX: HNRA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HNRA is -0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HNRA is 5.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNRA on November 21, 2023 was 66.79K shares.

HNRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX: HNRA) has decreased by -18.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -84.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-16 that HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the “Company” or “HNRA”) will hold a telephonic conference call to discuss the completion of the business combination of HNRA and Pogo Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries on Wednesday November 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm EST. The company Chairman, CEO and CFO will discuss the combination, operation, management, and current operating status followed by a question-and-answer period.

HNRA Trading at -84.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 69.59%, as shares sank -85.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRA fell by -84.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.0424. In addition, HNR Acquisition Corp saw -84.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRA

The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -0.51, with -0.47 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.