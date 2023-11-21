HireRight Holdings Corp’s (HRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HRT stock has gone up by 39.33%, with a monthly gain of 38.60% and a quarterly surge of 27.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for HireRight Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.32% for HRT’s stock, with a 27.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) Right Now?

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 131.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) by analysts is $12.03, which is -$1.22 below the current market price. The public float for HRT is 18.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HRT was 238.99K shares.

HRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) has jumped by 31.84 compared to previous close of 10.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Guy Abramo – President & CEO Tom Spaeth – CFO Andrew Hay – VP, Treasury & IR Conference Call Participants Andrew Nicholas – William Blair Mark Marcon – Baird Kyle Peterson – Needham & Co. Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Scott Wurtzel – Wolfe Research Stephanie Moore – Jefferies George Tong – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to HireRight’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining today’s call are the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Guy Abramo; Chief Financial Officer, Tom Spaeth; and VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, Andrew Hay.

HRT Trading at 36.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +36.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRT rose by +39.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, HireRight Holdings Corp saw 11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRT starting from LaPlaine James, who sale 4,466 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Jun 06. After this action, LaPlaine James now owns 11,073 shares of HireRight Holdings Corp, valued at $47,608 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of HireRight Holdings Corp, sale 3,812 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 11,421 shares at $40,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireRight Holdings Corp stands at +17.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.07. Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT), the company’s capital structure generated 123.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.25. Total debt to assets is 43.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.