Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has seen a 17.90% increase in the past week, with a 9.31% gain in the past month, and a 0.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for HE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for HE’s stock, with a -54.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HE is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HE is $7.50, which is -$6.0 below the current price. The public float for HE is 109.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HE on November 21, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

HE) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 13.91. However, the company has seen a 17.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-14 that October’s inflation data came in lower than expected. That could pave the way for lower interest rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HE Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +17.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.08. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. saw -67.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 153.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 20.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.