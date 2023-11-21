Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLN is 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLN is $8.75, which is $0.5 above the current price. The public float for HLN is 4.62B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLN on November 21, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

HLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 8.25, but the company has seen a 3.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Haleon sells health products internationally with stable operations and modest growth through a good performance in oral health products, and growth in Asia Pacific. The company’s financials have remained solid with stable revenue increases and high EBIT margins. The stock seems to be priced for the good financials – I don’t see significant upside or downside for the stock at the moment.

HLN’s Market Performance

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.36% gain in the past month and a 0.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for HLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for HLN’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HLN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLN Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc ADR stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc ADR (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.