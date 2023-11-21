Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Faces 8.05% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Groupon Inc (GRPN) has gone up by 4.79% for the week, with a -12.28% drop in the past month and a -14.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.28% for GRPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.74% for GRPN’s stock, with a 28.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Groupon Inc (GRPN) is $13.75, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for GRPN is 16.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRPN on November 21, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

GRPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has surged by 3.60 when compared to previous closing price of 9.72, but the company has seen a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Investors in Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN ) have had little to cheer in recent years, as this discount marketplace company has seen continued deterioration in both the company’s fundamentals and its outlook. Today, GRPN stock dropped another 40%, partly due to continued deterioration in the company’s outlook and fundamentals following its earnings report.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRPN Trading at -18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Senkypl Dusan, who purchase 137,946 shares at the price of $9.74 back on Nov 20. After this action, Senkypl Dusan now owns 7,040,310 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $1,343,427 using the latest closing price.

Senkypl Dusan, the Interim CEO of Groupon Inc, purchase 24,803 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Senkypl Dusan is holding 6,902,364 shares at $235,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -584.21, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.