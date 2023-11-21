Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) Stock Experiences 8.75% Monthly Change

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a 8.75% gain in the past month, and a 69.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for GTEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for GTEC’s stock, with a 34.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) is $9.50, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for GTEC is 6.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTEC on November 21, 2023 was 230.46K shares.

GTEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has dropped by -14.37 compared to previous close of 3.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 20, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Josh Centanni – Director of Investor Relations Raymond Wang – Chief Executive Officer Jing Jin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Theodore O’Neill – Litchfield Hills Research Graham Mattison – Water Tower Research Rommel Dionisio – Aegis Capital Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Greenland Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTEC Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp saw 31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Wang Raymond Z, who purchase 66,500 shares at the price of $1.50 back on May 22. After this action, Wang Raymond Z now owns 186,500 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp, valued at $99,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 2.73, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 58.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.