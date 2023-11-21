Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) is 18.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFI is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) is $13.72, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for GFI is 893.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On November 21, 2023, GFI’s average trading volume was 4.32M shares.

The stock of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has increased by 4.93 when compared to last closing price of 13.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – Gold Fields said that first gold at Salares Norte is expected in December 2023 with production volumes of 1koz forecasted for 2023 while 2024 production is expected to fall in the range of 400koz.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has experienced a 4.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a 11.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for GFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

GFI Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 32.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.