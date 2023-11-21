FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, FREY stock has gone down by -2.29%, with a monthly decline of -51.42% and a quarterly plunge of -73.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.56% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.27% for FREY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FREY is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FREY is $8.99, which is $7.28 above than the current price. The public float for FREY is 117.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.48% of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on November 21, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has jumped by 6.88 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for FREYR Battery (FREY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -57.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -51.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6810. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -80.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.