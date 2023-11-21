FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for FOXO is 4.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for FOXO on November 21, 2023 was 646.62K shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) has decreased by -11.20 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-30 that Use these tips for finding multibagger penny stocks The post How to Spot Multibagger Penny Stocks, 3 Tips and Tricks appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has seen a -17.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -72.33% decline in the past month and a -78.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.22% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.88% for FOXO’s stock, with a -90.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -69.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares sank -72.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6363. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc saw -92.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc, valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

The total capital return value is set at -40.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.15. Equity return is now at value -164.12, with -135.90 for asset returns.

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.