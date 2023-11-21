FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) by analysts is $3.78, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 101.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTE was 1.01M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has increased by 29.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a -21.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-08 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiscalnote to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a -21.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.59% decline in the past month and a -60.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.65% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.49% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -56.20% for the last 200 days.

NOTE Trading at -40.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.80%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -21.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2474. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -83.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Aman Todd, who sale 413 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Nov 15. After this action, Aman Todd now owns 42,777 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $361 using the latest closing price.

Slabaugh Jon, the of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 3,968 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Slabaugh Jon is holding 147,749 shares at $5,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66. Equity return is now at value -81.08, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.