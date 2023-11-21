Evaluating the Impact of 2.68 Increase on Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) Stock

In the past week, AMAT stock has gone up by 1.89%, with a monthly gain of 13.76% and a quarterly surge of 3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.16% for AMAT’s stock, with a 15.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMAT is $160.13, which is $7.56 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 833.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAT on November 21, 2023 was 5.81M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.68relation to previous closing price of 148.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Thanksgiving is upon us, and beyond food, family and football, the annual holiday also means plenty of shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events officially kick off the holiday shopping season.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $165 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.97. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 56.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Hill Brice, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $150.04 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hill Brice now owns 106,023 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $150,040 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 69,504 shares at $1,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.86 for the present operating margin

+46.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.86. Equity return is now at value 48.04, with 23.87 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.