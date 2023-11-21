Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) by analysts is $11.10, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 430.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ETRN was 4.16M shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44relation to previous closing price of 9.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Nate Tetlow – Vice President, Corporate Development and IR Tom Karam – Chairman and CEO Diana Charletta – President and COO Kirk Oliver – Senior Vice President and CFO Justin Macken – Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering Janice Brenner – Vice President and Treasurer Brian Pietrandrea – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Burke Sansiviero – Wolfe Research John Mackay – Goldman Sachs Brian Reynolds – UBS Operator Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today.

ETRN’s Market Performance

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has experienced a 2.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.37% rise in the past month, and a -6.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for ETRN’s stock, with a 15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETRN Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 35.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.