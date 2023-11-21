Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Stock Experiences 8.97% Monthly Change

In the past week, EQX stock has gone up by 5.06%, with a monthly gain of 8.97% and a quarterly surge of 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Equinox Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.58% for EQX’s stock, with a 6.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) is above average at 35.78x. The 36-month beta value for EQX is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQX is $6.06, which is $1.08 above than the current price. The public float for EQX is 285.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on November 21, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.29 in comparison to its previous close of 4.73, however, the company has experienced a 5.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Equinox Gold reported record gold sales and revenue in Q3 2023, with 148,231 ounces of gold sold at a realized price of $1,917 per ounce. The completion of the Greenstone Project, scheduled for H1 2024, is expected to contribute to an annual production of 400,000 ounces of gold. Equinox Gold’s stock has outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, with a 65.5% increase over the past year.

EQX Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp saw 51.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.