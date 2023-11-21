Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, EPD stock has gone up by 1.04%, with a monthly decline of -4.47% and a quarterly plunge of -0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for Enterprise Products Partners L P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for EPD’s stock, with a -0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 10.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) is $31.83, which is $5.49 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPD on November 21, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 26.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enterprise Products (EPD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.41. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 137,423 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $259,639 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William C, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Montgomery William C is holding 114,758 shares at $1,330,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.