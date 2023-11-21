Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) by analysts is $30.48, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 193.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EDR was 3.76M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 24.42, but the company has seen a -0.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Marsh – IR Ari Emanuel – CEO Jason Lublin – CFO Mark Shapiro – President and COO Conference Call Participants David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Stephen Glagola – TD Cowen David Joyce – Seaport Global Operator Hello and welcome to the Endeavor’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Call.

EDR’s Market Performance

EDR’s stock has fallen by -0.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.17% and a quarterly drop of -1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +38.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.27. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 52,080 shares at the price of $24.48 back on Nov 13. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $1,274,741 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 10,416 shares at $22.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 55,705 shares at $232,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.