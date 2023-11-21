Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ENB stock has gone down by -0.38%, with a monthly gain of 5.85% and a quarterly plunge of -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Enbridge Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENB is 0.87.

The public float for ENB is 2.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on November 21, 2023 was 6.24M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 33.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-17 that Enbridge is a North American midstream energy giant. The Canadian company has been working to become more predictable.

ENB Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.00. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.