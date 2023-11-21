Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EDN is at 1.12.

The public float for EDN is 20.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for EDN on November 21, 2023 was 36.03K shares.

EDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) has jumped by 24.61 compared to previous close of 11.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-04-19 that Empresa (EDN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

EDN’s Market Performance

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) has seen a 40.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.58% gain in the past month and a 7.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for EDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.50% for EDN’s stock, with a 26.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDN Trading at 22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDN rose by +40.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR saw 79.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDN

Equity return is now at value 21.92, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.