DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.19 in relation to its previous close of 31.19. However, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-16 that Since market valuations are always changing, along with outlooks for corporate revenue and earnings, any list of favored stocks is only a snapshot. Repeating the same analysis in the near term might lead to an entirely different list of compelling names.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) is above average at 96.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is $39.67, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 122.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DV on November 21, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has seen a 1.97% increase in the past week, with a 12.67% rise in the past month, and a -5.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for DV’s stock, with a 1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $30 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw 43.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Noell Robert Davis, who sale 12,500,000 shares at the price of $30.27 back on Nov 15. After this action, Noell Robert Davis now owns 180,369 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $378,437,500 using the latest closing price.

Providence VII U.S. Holdings L, the 10% Owner of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 12,419,953 shares at $30.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Providence VII U.S. Holdings L is holding 27,985,539 shares at $376,014,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.