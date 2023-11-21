Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has gone up by 24.54% for the week, with a 30.38% rise in the past month and a -26.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.72% for DRMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.51% for DRMA’s stock, with a -53.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DRMA is 2.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of DRMA was 273.13K shares.

DRMA) stock’s latest price update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Dermata (DRMA) announces reaching an agreement with the FDA to begin a late-stage pivotal clinical program for its acne treatment candidate, DMT310. The stock rises 7%.

DRMA Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.86%, as shares surge +29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6851. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc saw -87.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

Equity return is now at value -105.65, with -89.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.