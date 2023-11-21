Curis Inc (CRIS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has soared by 15.10 in relation to previous closing price of 7.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 56.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-17 that Shares of Curis Inc. CRIS, +4.23% gained nearly 6% premarket on Friday after Truist Securities analysts initiated coverage of the cancer-focused biotech company with a buy rating.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is 3.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRIS is $28.00, which is $19.54 above the current price. The public float for CRIS is 5.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on November 21, 2023 was 52.49K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS’s stock has seen a 56.38% increase for the week, with a 99.06% rise in the past month and a -27.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.86% for Curis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.48% for CRIS’s stock, with a -32.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRIS Trading at 35.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.44%, as shares surge +109.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +56.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Curis Inc saw -23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -110.22, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Curis Inc (CRIS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.