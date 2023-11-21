Cresud ADR (CRESY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cresud ADR (CRESY) by analysts is $7.60, which is -$2.1 below the current market price. The public float for CRESY is 59.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CRESY was 137.44K shares.

CRESY) stock’s latest price update

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY)’s stock price has soared by 20.35 in relation to previous closing price of 8.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Santiago Donato – Investor Relations Officer Alejandro Elsztain – Chief Executive Officer Matias Gaivironsky – Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, everyone. I’m Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of Cresud, and I welcome you to the Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

CRESY’s Market Performance

Cresud ADR (CRESY) has seen a 27.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.01% gain in the past month and a 21.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for CRESY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.14% for CRESY’s stock, with a 39.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +30.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Cresud ADR saw 56.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.41 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud ADR stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.22.

Based on Cresud ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 137.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.87. Total debt to assets is 26.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cresud ADR (CRESY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.