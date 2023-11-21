Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Experiences 16.39% Monthly Change

In the past week, CPRT stock has gone up by 5.19%, with a monthly gain of 16.39% and a quarterly surge of 16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Copart, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for CPRT’s stock, with a 21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 37.25x. The 36-month beta value for CPRT is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CPRT is $53.30, which is $2.45 above than the current price. The public float for CPRT is 870.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on November 21, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.25 in comparison to its previous close of 50.22, however, the company has experienced a 5.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Copart (CPRT) is likely to gain from its leadership position in the automotive auction market, elevated salvage auction volumes, and AVK and Vincent Auto Solutions’ buyouts.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $53 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.39. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw 67.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from FISHER STEPHEN, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $45.69 back on Oct 09. After this action, FISHER STEPHEN now owns 0 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $7,310,400 using the latest closing price.

Blunt Matt, the Director of Copart, Inc., sale 49,435 shares at $43.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Blunt Matt is holding 0 shares at $2,131,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.42 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart, Inc. stands at +31.99. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.90. Equity return is now at value 23.52, with 20.49 for asset returns.

Based on Copart, Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.