Compass Inc (COMP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Compass Inc (COMP) has seen a 11.79% increase in the past week, with a 5.83% gain in the past month, and a -33.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for COMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for COMP stock, with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMP is 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COMP is $2.94, which is $0.76 above the current price. The public float for COMP is 346.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on November 21, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has plunged by -8.02 when compared to previous closing price of 2.37, but the company has seen a 11.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Compass, the largest brokerage in the US, has seen its share price plummet due to the real estate market dampening and the recent lawsuit against the NAR. The lawsuit questions the fee-based real estate agency model and may lead to changes in fee structures and commission rates. Despite the risks, Compass has shown improvement in revenue declines, market share growth, and success in bringing down operating expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at -12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Compass Inc saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 24,604 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 896,803 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $46,435 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 24,604 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 750,065 shares at $69,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -71.18, with -27.74 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Inc (COMP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.