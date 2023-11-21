Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.24. However, the company has experienced a 12.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 6.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADD on November 21, 2023 was 248.62K shares.

ADD’s Market Performance

ADD’s stock has seen a 12.61% increase for the week, with a -6.29% drop in the past month and a -78.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.25% for Color Star Technology Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.25% for ADD’s stock, with a -79.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADD Trading at -59.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2393. In addition, Color Star Technology Co Ltd saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

The total capital return value is set at -77.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.47. Equity return is now at value -103.47, with -90.65 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.