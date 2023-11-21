ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) has increased by 12.89 when compared to last closing price of 5.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Joe Burnett – Chief Executive Officer Danilo D’Alessandro – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mathew Blackman – Stifel William Wood – B. Riley Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLPT is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLPT is $9.50, which is $3.68 above than the current price. The public float for CLPT is 21.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CLPT on November 21, 2023 was 93.69K shares.

CLPT’s Market Performance

CLPT’s stock has seen a 27.46% increase for the week, with a 20.10% rise in the past month and a 2.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for ClearPoint Neuro Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.18% for CLPT’s stock, with a -17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLPT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CLPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLPT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $8 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLPT Trading at 13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPT rose by +27.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, ClearPoint Neuro Inc saw -31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.47 for the present operating margin

+65.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearPoint Neuro Inc stands at -79.97. The total capital return value is set at -29.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.19. Equity return is now at value -68.33, with -43.03 for asset returns.

Based on ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT), the company’s capital structure generated 32.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.52. Total debt to assets is 21.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.50.

Conclusion

In summary, ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.