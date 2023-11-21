Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) by analysts is $5.21, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 53.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.40% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CIFR was 1.71M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 2.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-05 that Heritage shares have cut through that price resistance like a hot knife through butter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has experienced a -13.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month, and a -11.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.02% for CIFR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.84% for the last 200 days.

CIFR Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 344.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V., who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Nov 09. After this action, Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. now owns 191,931,387 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $29,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 235,351 shares at $111,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -21.52 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.