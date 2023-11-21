Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Stock Sees a-1.48 Decrease

In the past week, CIG stock has gone up by 3.89%, with a monthly gain of 16.59% and a quarterly surge of 9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.10% for CIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is 5.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIG is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) is $2.14, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On November 21, 2023, CIG’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Carolina Senna – Superintendent, IR Reynaldo Passanezi Filho – CEO Leonardo George de Magalhaes – CFO Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo – Chief Participation Officer Dimas Costa – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cemig’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Video Conference Call. We inform that this call is being recorded, and will be available at the company’s IR website, where you will also find the company’s presentation.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.90 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIG Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 24.78, with 9.78 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.