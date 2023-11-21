Chewy Inc (CHWY): A Technical Analysis

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 178.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The public float for CHWY is 116.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on November 21, 2023 was 6.83M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has soared by 0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 20.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that In the most recent trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $20.58, indicating a +0.29% shift from the previous trading day.

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc (CHWY) has experienced a 6.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.50% rise in the past month, and a -22.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for CHWY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHWY Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +22.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.62. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -44.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 11,423 shares at the price of $18.24 back on Oct 18. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 215,116 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $208,356 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Stacy, the Interim CFO & CAO of Chewy Inc, sale 900 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bowman Stacy is holding 226,539 shares at $22,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 20.56, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.