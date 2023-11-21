Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCHW is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCHW is $67.94, which is $11.38 above the current price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCHW on November 21, 2023 was 9.96M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCHW) stock’s latest price update

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 56.78. However, the company has experienced a 4.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-18 that Charles Schwab has dealt with declining deposits for over a year as the Federal Reserve engaged in its most aggressive interest rate hiking campaign in 40 years. The company’s deposit declines have slowed materially in the past several months, and it continues to attract new client assets.

SCHW’s Market Performance

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has seen a 4.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.19% gain in the past month and a 0.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.91% for SCHW stock, with a simple moving average of -3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCHW Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.76. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw -32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Crawford Peter B., who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $56.19 back on Nov 03. After this action, Crawford Peter B. now owns 41,611 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $174,964 using the latest closing price.

SNEED PAULA A, the Director of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 6,918 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that SNEED PAULA A is holding 112,398 shares at $345,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.