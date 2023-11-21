Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) is 22.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEPU is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) is $8.00, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for CEPU is 115.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On November 21, 2023, CEPU’s average trading volume was 276.22K shares.

CEPU stock's latest price update

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.13 in comparison to its previous close of 6.16, however, the company has experienced a 31.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Pablo Calderone – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Manager Fernando Bonnet – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Rodrigo Nistor – Latin Securities Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

CEPU’s Market Performance

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has experienced a 31.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.43% rise in the past month, and a 16.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for CEPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.73% for CEPU’s stock, with a 24.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEPU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CEPU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEPU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEPU Trading at 28.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU rose by +24.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Central Puerto ADR saw 32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.36 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Puerto ADR stands at +18.78. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value 3.26, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.