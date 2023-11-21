Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is 15.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLS is 2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Celestica, Inc. (CLS) is $29.00, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for CLS is 117.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On November 21, 2023, CLS’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.12 in comparison to its previous close of 28.13, however, the company has experienced a -0.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Celestica Inc. specializes in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for innovative companies across various sectors. The company has impressive financials, recently exceeding revenue expectations and demonstrating significant growth in its Advanced Technology Solutions segment. Celestica’s strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure and undervalued market valuation make it an attractive investment opportunity.

CLS’s Market Performance

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has experienced a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.81% rise in the past month, and a 20.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for CLS’s stock, with a 53.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLS Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.25. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 136.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.