Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Stock Showcases 20.81% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has seen a 14.77% increase in the past week, with a 17.93% gain in the past month, and a -23.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for CARV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.81% for CARV’s stock, with a -45.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARV is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is $300.00, The public float for CARV is 3.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On November 21, 2023, CARV’s average trading volume was 20.82K shares.

CARV) stock’s latest price update

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV)’s stock price has soared by 18.75 in relation to previous closing price of 1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2021-08-02 that We’ve seen what the CARV stock bulls are capable of, and the next buying bout could be even more powerful than the previous one. The post Carver Bancorp May Be Gearing Up for Another Rocket Ride appeared first on InvestorPlace.

CARV Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +21.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV rose by +14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4305. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc. saw -58.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from MacKay Craig C, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Mar 14. After this action, MacKay Craig C now owns 4,000 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc., valued at $1,890 using the latest closing price.

MacKay Craig C, the Director of Carver Bancorp Inc., purchase 450 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MacKay Craig C is holding 3,050 shares at $1,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at -13.31. The total capital return value is set at -8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return is now at value -13.03, with -0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 142.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.